Delta Air Lines refuses to repatriate Russian stowaway to the US

Delta Air Lines has refused to transport a 57-year-old Russian woman back to the US after she stowed away on a flight from New York’s JFK Airport to Paris last week, according to French airport officials. Despite being scheduled for return flights, including one on Tuesday accompanied by six US marshals, Delta declined to carry her.

The woman reportedly shouted, “Only a judge can make me go back to the USA,” prompting French authorities to remove her from an earlier flight. French officials now plan to arrange her return with a French escort.

US authorities are investigating how the woman bypassed multiple security checks at JFK Airport to board the initial Delta flight without a ticket. The TSA has reviewed surveillance footage and plans to file a civil case, while Delta is conducting its own internal investigation into the security lapse.

The incident raises significant concerns about airport security and airline protocols, as both Delta and the TSA face scrutiny over the breach.