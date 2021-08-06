Delta Air Lines reconnects customers across the pond as U.K. reopens to vaccinated travellers

Delta to restart Seattle and Detroit service to London Heathrow in October, adds more New York-JFK flights.

U.K. welcoming fully vaccinated Americans without any quarantine requirement.

Delta’s FlyReady tool takes the guesswork out of travel between the U.S. and London.

Delta is ramping up service across the pond to nearly 30 weekly flights this fall, as the global gateway between the United States and United Kingdom reopened to fully vaccinated U.S. residents without quarantine Aug. 2.

Customers can choose nonstop service to London Heathrow (LHR) via four U.S. hubs as Delta restarts three-times-weekly service from Seattle (SEA) Oct. 7, and four-times-weekly service from Detroit (DTW) Oct. 11. Additionally, New York-JFK flights will double to twice a day beginning Oct. 6. Customers can also continue flying daily from Atlanta (ATL).

With Delta’s joint venture partner Virgin Atlantic, customers can also seamlessly connect to LHR with over 30 flights from Boston (BOS), Los Angeles (LAX) and Miami (MIA), as well as ATL and JFK. Today, the airlines offer a combined 43 weekly flights, operated in conjunction with KLM and Air France.

“This long-awaited reopening marks a major milestone since the borders closed to most travelers, more than a year ago,” said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning. “We’re excited to help customers reclaim their joy of travel, always keeping their health and safety our top priority amid the dynamic environment of global travel.”

The U.S.-U.K. corridor is critical to international travel and commerce with 22 million people and 900,000 tons of cargo flown between the two countries in 2019.

To travel to London, customers will need to:

Provide both proof of vaccination and a negative test (PCR, LAMP or antigen) taken within three days of departure.

Take a PCR test on or before two days after arrival.

To re-enter the U.S., customers must provide proof of a negative test within three days of departure.

Delta FlyReady takes the guesswork out of testing – with vaccination verification coming soon

Delta’s new digital health credential Delta FlyReadySM will help customers travelling between the U.S. and the U.K. more easily manage testing requirements and verifies results prior to arrival at the airport – saving customers valuable time and lowering the risk of denied boarding. Vaccination credentials will be integrated later this summer. Over time, the solution will limit the amount of paperwork involved in verifying a customer’s Delta FlyReady status.*

Delta customers can stay updated on entry details for all countries with the Delta Discover Map as well as its one-stop Travel Planning Center.

* Customers using Delta FlyReady should still bring paper copies of their test results and other required documentation with them on the day of travel per requirements in place at certain destinations.

More ways to enjoy travel

Service from ATL will be operated by the Airbus A330, while DTW, JFK and SEA flights are operated on the Boeing 767-400. All flights feature full-flat Delta One beds, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service with personal seatback entertainment screens with new premium content, Wi-Fi for purchase and free mobile messaging.

For meal service, customers receive a choice of entrée alongside an appetizer and dessert in addition to a full bar selection or soft drink. Customers seated in the Main Cabin can enjoy dishes like Thai chicken curry in a kaffir lime coconut sauce or three cheese tortellini in a crème fraiche tomato sauce.

Those travelling in Delta One can pre-order their meal choice on flights between the U.S. and London and look forward to favorites such as herbed baked salmon with a champagne cream sauce, or black truffle and burrata cheese tortellini with broccolini and fresh ricotta.

On the ground, eligible customers can also enjoy complimentary access to Delta Sky Clubs in the U.S. as well as the Virgin Atlantic Upper-Class Wing and Clubhouse at London Heathrow.

Delta prioritizes the health and safety of customers, employees and the communities it serves with its commitment to safer travel as part of the Delta CareStandard. Delta’s award-winning customer experience also includes touchless technology via the Fly Delta app.

Aug 6, 2021, 07:00