Delta Air Lines passenger arrested after triggering emergency slide at Los Angeles Airport

As a Delta Air Lines plane prepared to take off, a passenger was arrested Saturday after opening one of the aircraft’s doors, authorities said.

The incident took place Saturday morning at Los Angeles International Airport. The plane was to fly to Seattle as flight DL1714.

While the Boeing 737-800 registered N3757D was waiting on the runway, the passenger activated one of the emergency exit doors and slid down the emergency slide.

The Seattle-bound plane eventually returned to its gate and all other passengers were rebooked onto a different flight.

“Customers have been moved to new aircraft and we apologise for the inconvenience and delays to their travel plans,” the FAA said.

The passengers eventually left with a delay of 4 hours on Boeing 737-800 registered N775DE.

The original plane remained at Los Angeles Airport for 24 hours before flying again.

An investigation has been opened.

Hello former colleagues! I was on this plane! https://t.co/4JlkVTQTxC pic.twitter.com/7f5ZWixNnH — Gillian Sheldon (@gilliansheldon) March 25, 2023