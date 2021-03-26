Delta Air Lines offers more service to Iceland, first Europe destination open to vaccinated Americans

New daily service from Boston to Reykjavík begins May 20

Daily Minneapolis/St. Paul and New York-JFK service also resumes in May

Iceland is the first destination in Europe to permit entry to fully vaccinated Americans

Beginning in May, Delta customers seeking a global escape will once again enjoy a nonstop connection from three U.S. hubs to Iceland’s stunning landscapes, world-renowned hot springs like the Blue Lagoon and the iconic capital city of Reykjavík.

Delta will launch new daily service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Keflavík International Airport (KEF) beginning May 20 – as well as resume daily service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on May 1 and daily service from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) on May 27.

This latest milestone in the airline’s growing network follows Iceland’s recent exemption of fully vaccinated Americans from the ban on non-essential travel and other restrictions like testing and quarantine requirements – making it the first leisure destination in Europe easily accessible to U.S. travelers since the pandemic began.

“We know our customers are eager to safely get back out into the world, including exploring one of the globe’s most beautiful outdoor destinations,” said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning. “As confidence in travel rises, we hope more countries continue reopening to vaccinated travelers, which mean more opportunities to reconnect customers to the people and places that matter most.”

Customers traveling to Iceland will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or recovery of COVID-19. Travelers returning to the U.S. will still require a negative COVID-19 test and can find a nearby location with Delta’s dedicated testing resource for international travel.

New Boston Service

Delta’s daily BOS-KEF service will be operated on the 193-seat Boeing 757-200 featuring Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service.

The schedule will operate as follows:

Route Flight Departure Arrival Operating Days BOS-KEF 266 10:25pm 7:45am Daily KEF-BOS 267 10:15am 12:00pm Daily

MSP-KEF service will be operated by the 193-seat Boeing 757-200 aircraft, with Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service.Customers traveling between JFK and KEF can enjoy Delta One service with lie-flat seats on the 168-seat Boeing 757-200 aircraft, which also includes Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.Resuming JFK and MSP Service

The schedule will operate as follows:

Route Flight Departure Arrival Operating Days JFK-KEF 246 10:15pm 8:05am Daily KEF-JFK 247 11:15am 1:15pm Daily

Route Flight Departure Arrival Operating Days MSP-KEF 260 8:45pm 7:55am Daily KEF-MSP 261 9:30am 11:00am Daily

All of Delta’s Iceland services are operated in conjunction with our partners Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic.

Delta prioritizes the health and safety of customers and employees above all, which is why the airline’s layers of protection include regularly sanitizing high-touch surfaces and replacing onboard industrial-grade HEPA filters twice as often as recommended.

Delta also permanently eliminated change fees for travel originating from North America to anywhere in the world (excluding Basic Economy), giving customers more control over managing their plans.

In addition to safer, more flexible travel as part of the Delta CareStandard, all customers flying between the U.S. and Iceland will enjoy hundreds of new in-flight entertainment options on personal seat-back screens. Delta’s award-winning customer experience also includes touchless technology via the Fly Delta app and onboard and plans to deliver new high-speed Wi-Fi on board this year.