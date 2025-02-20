Delta Air Lines offers $30,000 to passengers of crash-landed flight in Toronto

Delta Air Lines is offering US$30,000 to each passenger aboard the plane that crash-landed in Toronto on Monday, miraculously resulting in no fatalities.

The Minneapolis-to-Toronto flight skidded, caught fire, and flipped upside down upon landing. All 80 people on board survived, with 21 passengers hospitalised—all now released.

Delta says the compensation is an advance and does not affect further legal claims.

Investigators are examining winter conditions and descent speed as possible causes.

While passengers described the violent impact and being left hanging upside down, quick action from the crew and emergency responders ensured a safe evacuation. A law firm is now representing some passengers as they seek further compensation.