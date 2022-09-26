Delta Air Lines leans into summer 2023 with expanded service to popular European destinations

Customers looking to get an early start to their summer 2023 vacation planning will find that Delta is expanding its service across the trans-Atlantic, with 8% more available seats than summer 2022. The airline will offer new or resumed flights to destinations including London-Gatwick, Paris, Geneva, Stuttgart and Berlin.

“Next summer, Delta will give customers expanded access to popular destinations across the trans-Atlantic, continuing to solidify its position as the number-one carrier in New York,” said Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning Joe Esposito. “With nearly 620 weekly flights and connectivity to 32 destinations in Europe and beyond, customers will have a wealth of iconic destinations to explore and an unmatched journey to enjoy across the pond.”

NEW AND NEVER-BEFORE-FLOWN FLIGHTS FROM DELTA’S MAJOR GLOBAL HUBS

New York

To bolster Delta’s No. 1 domestic position in New York City, the airline will deliver its largest trans-Atlantic schedule ever from JFK next summer by offering more than 220 weekly departures to 26 destinations, including new daily service to:

Geneva beginning on April 10 (flying for the first time since 1993).

London-Gatwick beginning on April 10.

Resumption of daily service to Berlin on May 25.

Additionally, Delta will add a third seasonal flight to Rome beginning May 25, operating daily.

JFK is undergoing a $1.5 billion transformation as part of Delta’s decade-long $12 billion investment in U.S. airport infrastructure. The expansion will include a new Delta Sky Club on the A Concourse of Terminal 4 as well as a Delta One Club featuring a dedicated level of service that further elevates the lounge experience. Once complete in early 2024, all Delta operations will be consolidated into one terminal, enabling a more convenient travel experience for customers.

Atlanta

With approximately 800 peak-day flights to destinations across the globe, Delta is Atlanta’s hometown carrier as well as its largest global connector.

With approximately 800 peak-day flights, Delta is the largest international carrier in Atlanta, where the hub also serves as the largest global connector. And next summer, the airline will add 11 weekly flights to three trans-Atlantic destinations including:

Three-times-weekly service to Dusseldorf beginning on May 9 (restarting the route post-pandemic).

Five-times-weekly seasonal service to Edinburgh beginning on May 25 (a route not operated since 2007).

Resumption of three-times weekly service to Stuttgart beginning on March 26.

Los Angeles

As LAX’s largest global airline, Delta prides itself on providing Angelenos with unparalleled global access by flying to places like Tahiti. Summer 2023 will build on this excitement by relaunching service to cities that haven’t been serviced in years including adding daily service to:

Paris beginning on May 8 (restarting the route post-pandemic).

London-Heathrow beginning on March 25 (a route not operated since 2015).

Additionally, Delta remains committed to transforming the airport experience at its west coast hub, with the brand-new T3 facility opening to customers on Oct. 5. This next major infrastructure milestone will feature nine new gates with spacious gate seating areas as well as premium concessions and retail offerings.

A PREMIUM TRAVEL EXPERIENCE IN-FLIGHT AND BEYOND IN 2023

The airline’s revamped Airbus A330 and Boeing 767-400 fleets offer a choice of four cabins: Delta One or Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin on nearly every flight to Europe. Customers can look forward to several new experiential enhancements with Delta’s signature service they love.

Customers flying Delta One can enjoy room to stretch out in a lie-flat seat and will receive premium amenities such as artisan-made Someone Somewhere amenity kits, plush bedding made from recycled materials, more beverage options before takeoff, new cocktail bites, a chef-curated three-course meal and decadent desserts like a build-your-own ice cream sundae.

Delta Premium Select customers can look forward to a spacious seat with more recline and an adjustable footrest and leg rest and recently unveiled upgrades to their in-flight experience. In addition to enhanced meal options, passengers will enjoy service touchpoints such as a Grown Alchemist scented towel, a special “bubbles & bites” service and a premium snack basket. Whether passengers want to unwind, sleep, work or catch up on the latest in-flight entertainment on Delta Studio, they can plan on arriving at their destination feeling refreshed and re-energized.

TRAVEL MADE EASIER WITH IMPROVED DIGITAL TOOLS AND FOCUS ON WELLBEING

The Fly Delta app combines easy-to-use functionality with tools designed to manage each customer’s personal travel journey – from checking in and tracking bags to making changes to their itinerary and more.

Throughout the customer journey, Delta puts its commitment to well-being into action. Delta is providing more individualized and health-conscious moments at every step to ensure that passengers travel well, including plant-based meal options featuring Impossible Foods and mindful in-flight entertainment with Peloton and Spotify.

Ensuring customers’ long-term well-being also means protecting our world. Learn more about how these mindful, health-conscious moments and partnerships are part of Delta’s efforts to create a better, more sustainable future.