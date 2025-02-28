Delta Air Lines launches first-ever flights to Marrakech, expands service to Accra

Delta is expanding its African network with new nonstop flights from Atlanta to Marrakech, Morocco, starting October 25, 2025—its first-ever route to the country. Additionally, seasonal daily service to Accra, Ghana, will begin December 1, 2025, to meet peak demand.

The Atlanta-Marrakech route will operate three times weekly on a Boeing 767-400ER, offering Delta One, Premium Select, Comfort+, and Main Cabin. The flight provides seamless connections from over 125 U.S. cities, granting travellers easier access to Marrakech’s rich culture, vibrant markets, and scenic landscapes.

Delta is also rolling out fast, free Wi-Fi across its international routes, including flights to Morocco and West Africa. Additionally, its Atlanta hub continues to grow with major airport upgrades, reinforcing its role as a global gateway.