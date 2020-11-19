Delta Air Lines is the only U.S. airline to block middle seats, limit onboard capacity through 30 March 2021

Delta will continue delivering on its industry-leading commitment to providing more space for customers as the only U.S. airline blocking middle seats for flights departing now through March 30, 2021.

As more medical experts agree on the safety of air travel thanks to the multiple layers of protection provided under the Delta CareStandard, blocking seats into spring 2021 provides added confidence and reassurance for customers booking future travel plans.

“Several independent studies have validated the effectiveness of the Delta CareStandard’s multi-layered protection, like advanced ventilation and an extensive cleaning regimen, which together significantly reduce the risk of flight-related transmission,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “However, we recognise some customers are still learning to live with this virus and desire extra space for their peace of mind. We are listening and will always take the appropriate steps to ensure our customers have complete confidence in their travel with us.”

The health and safety of its customers and employees remain Delta’s top priority. The Delta CareStandard encompasses more than 100 protective measures, such as sanitising every flight, a comprehensive employee COVID testing programme, and the use of industrial-grade HEPA filters that extract more than 99.99% of particles, including viruses.

Taking the stress out of flying

Delta is making it easier to plan and book your next trip.

Delta launched a new interactive map on delta.com that gives customers the power to search, view and click-to-book their desired destination all in one place, giving full control and a better understanding of current travel restrictions and what to expect upon arrival.

The data is curated from government agencies and the International Air Transport Association to provide detailed insight into quarantine and testing requirements, travel forms and paperwork, local health information, local COVID-19 guidelines, and links to necessary forms and applications needed prior to travel.

In addition to a new trip planning tool, Delta is offering greater flexibility if you ever need to change your plans, including:

No change fees for a U.S. domestic ticket or domestic award ticket, excluding Basic Economy fares. No change fees for all domestic and international tickets purchased through Dec. 31, 2020, even if scheduled to travel next year. Extending the use of travel credits through December 2022 for travel originally scheduled to depart before March 31, 2021 (if the ticket was purchased before April 17, 2020).