Delta Air Lines introduces fast, free Wi-Fi for SkyMiles members

Delta Air Lines will offer fast, free Wi-Fi in partnership with T-Mobile to all Delta SkyMiles Members on board most domestic mainline flights beginning Feb. 1 – the first US global carrier to offer free Wi-Fi as a core element of its customer experience.

The airline will offer the service on more than 700 Viasat-equipped aircraft by the end of 2023. Delta also announced plans to bring free Wi-Fi on international and regional aircraft by the end of 2024. 1

Designed to fuel Delta’s vision of more personalized travel, customers will log in using their Delta SkyMiles account or join SkyMiles on the ground or in the air for free to connect.