Delta Air Lines increases service from Atlanta to Chile and Argentina with daily flights

“The increase to daily flights from Atlanta to Argentina and Chile makes it easier for friends and family to reunite for the upcoming holiday festivities and for leisure and business travellers to discover all that these two important cities in South America have to offer,” said Rodrigo Bértola, Delta Director of Sales for South America. “And thanks to our partnership with LATAM Airlines, our customers will have more access to award-winning customer service and more connection opportunities between the U.S. and South America. We look forward to introducing more South American travellers to the Delta Difference.”

Delta’s flights to and from Argentina operate with 238-seat Boeing 767-400(ER)* aircraft, featuring Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service. To Chile, the route operates with Airbus A350-900* aircraft with a capacity for 339 passengers, featuring Delta One, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

Delta passengers will enjoy a journey designed to ensure their comfort on long-haul flights between the U.S. and South America, including locally-inspired cuisine, and award-winning service from Delta´s cabin crew. Premium amenities in the Delta One and Delta Premium Select cabins include noise-cancelling headphones, a plush blanket made from recycled materials and amenity kits handcrafted by Someone Somewhere with travel essentials, luxurious clean beauty products from Grown Alchemist, cosy bedding, and noise-cancelling headphones, all designed to make the onboard experience more comfortable and relaxing.

Connecting More of North and South America through the Delta-LATAM Partnership

Delta’s partnership with LATAM allows passengers to access more than 300 destinations between the U.S./Canada and South America (Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay). The partners are working closely to connect the Americas to the world like never before after the U.S. Department of Transportation granted final approval to their Joint Venture.

The approval enables Delta and LATAM Airlines Group, LATAM Airlines Brazil, LATAM Airlines Colombia, LATAM Airlines Peru and LATAM Airlines Paraguay to begin the work of unlocking new customer benefits – including enhanced service and expanded route offerings – that will add to the codeshare routes and reciprocal loyalty benefits already in place. More details on the benefits of the partnership will be shared in the coming months.

Schedule of service between Atlanta and Buenos Aires*

Origin Destination Departure (Local time) Arrival (Local time) ATL EZE 8:50 PM 9:00 AM (next day) EZE ATL 9:15 PM 5:45 AM (next day)

Schedule of service between Atlanta and Santiago de Chile*

Origin Destination Departure (Local time) Arrival (Local time) ATL SCL 8:15 PM 7:00 AM (next day) SCL ATL 10:30 PM 5:40 AM (next day)

*Aircraft and flight schedules subject to change.