Delta Air Lines increases service from Atlanta to Chile and Argentina with daily flights

Nonstop flights from Delta’s hub in Atlanta to Buenos Aires, Argentina, and to Santiago, Chile, now operate daily
Delta’s flights to and from Argentina operate with 238-seat Boeing 767-400(ER)* aircraft, featuring Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service. To Chile, the route operates with Airbus A350-900* aircraft with a capacity for 339 passengers, featuring Delta One, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.
Delta passengers will enjoy a journey designed to ensure their comfort on long-haul flights between the U.S. and South America, including locally-inspired cuisine, and award-winning service from Delta´s cabin crew. Premium amenities in the Delta One and Delta Premium Select cabins include noise-cancelling headphones, a plush blanket made from recycled materials and amenity kits handcrafted by Someone Somewhere with travel essentials, luxurious clean beauty products from Grown Alchemist, cosy bedding, and noise-cancelling headphones, all designed to make the onboard experience more comfortable and relaxing.
Connecting More of North and South America through the Delta-LATAM Partnership
Delta’s partnership with LATAM allows passengers to access more than 300 destinations between the U.S./Canada and South America (Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay). The partners are working closely to connect the Americas to the world like never before after the U.S. Department of Transportation granted final approval to their Joint Venture.
Schedule of service between Atlanta and Buenos Aires*
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure (Local time)
|Arrival (Local time)
|ATL
|EZE
|8:50 PM
|9:00 AM (next day)
|EZE
|ATL
|9:15 PM
|5:45 AM (next day)
Schedule of service between Atlanta and Santiago de Chile*
|Origin
|Destination
|Departure (Local time)
|Arrival (Local time)
|ATL
|SCL
|8:15 PM
|7:00 AM (next day)
|SCL
|ATL
|10:30 PM
|5:40 AM (next day)
*Aircraft and flight schedules subject to change.
