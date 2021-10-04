Delta Air Lines in Boston: New routes, new planes and more choice than ever

Five new routes and more modernised, fuel-efficient aircraft are set to debut at Logan International Airport in 2022, as Boston’s No. 1 global airline continues building up a premier hub and international gateway.

Introducing new service to Athens, Tel-Aviv, Baltimore, Denver and San Diego in summer 2022.

Welcoming new Airbus A321neos into Delta’s fleet with first flights out of Boston in spring 2022.

Offering more Delta flights from Boston than ever before – a +20% capacity increase from pre-pandemic height.

“We’ve strengthened our Boston hub as demand has accelerated, adding about 3,800 more seats a day by next summer than our last peak in 2019,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s S.V.P. – Network Planning. “Boston is a fast-growing market with a booming economy, and we’re committed to offering customers significant choice and better convenience when making their travel plans, in addition to Delta’s superior products and experience.”

By next summer in Boston, Delta will operate up to 160 daily nonstop flights to 55 destinations, a more than 20% increase in capacity since our pre-pandemic height in October 2019. Including Delta’s partners, customers can connect to more than 150 cities across the globe.

“We are excited to welcome new Delta flights to Boston, connecting visitors and travellers to exciting destinations around the world,” said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. “These flights coming to Logan Airport in 2022 will allow more people to access hundreds of destinations and the global economy.”

New global destinations to explore

Beginning Memorial Day weekend, Delta will launch a new nonstop service to Tel Aviv (TLV) on May 26 and Athens (ATH) on May 27.

Both ATH and TLV will operate three times a week on the Airbus A330-300 and A330-900, respectively. Customers will have a choice of four experiences: lie-flat beds in Delta One (A330-300) or Delta One Suites (A330-900); Delta Premium Select, which includes more recline and an adjustable foot and leg rest; Delta Comfort+; and Main Cabin. Each features personal seat-back entertainment screens to enjoy in flight and the J.D. Power-awarded care and professionalism of Delta people.

With an overall score of 860 out of 1,000, the airline was recognised as No. 1 in customer satisfaction among airlines in North America by J.D. Power

“Delta’s fleet expansion at Logan is a big boost for economic development,” said Rep. Jake Auchincloss. “Massachusetts is a powerhouse of talent — and we are stronger when that talent has more connections to the wider world.”

New Athens and Tel Aviv service will complement Delta’s existing flights to Amsterdam and Rome, and returning pre-COVID service to Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London and Paris.

While Delta will also continue operating Boston-Cancun next summer, customers can book this year’s warm winter escape with additional seasonal service to Aruba (AUA), Montego Bay (MBJ), Nassau (NAS), Punta Cana (PUJ) and St. Thomas (STT).

“As more and more travellers return to the skies, Delta remains a strong partner for the Massachusetts airline market,” said Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. “We look forward to the positive impact these new flights will have in connecting the commonwealth to more global destinations.”

New flights to Boston’s top 20 markets

Starting July 11, Delta will serve each of Boston’s 20 most popular markets nonstop with the addition of Baltimore (BWI) and Denver (DEN) – as well as introduce new flights to San Diego (SAN).

Baltimore flights will operate five times a day on the Embraer 175**, which offer 12 First Class, 20 Comfort+ and 44 Main Cabin seats with full-sized overhead bins, no middle seats and free Delta Studio content available for streaming on your device.

Both Denver and San Diego service will operate daily on the 180-seat Boeing 737-900 and 160-seat Boeing 737-800, respectively. Each will be equipped with Viasat-powered high-speed Wi-Fi* to deliver a reliable and streaming quality connection for everyone on board in addition to a wealth of premium seat-back entertainment options.

Delta is also launching a new daily service to Charlotte and Dallas/Fort Worth on Oct. 10, delivering greater connectivity to major markets.

Customers in and around Boston and New York City will enjoy service to four new markets and upgraded aircraft for an elevated onboard experience.

Fuel-efficiency and an elevated onboard experience

As part of its fleet renewal plans, Delta will welcome the first Airbus A321neos into its fleet in spring 2022, with the first customer flights scheduled to depart out of Boston. Not only does the A321neo further elevate the customer experience, but the aircraft supports our carbon neutrality commitment as the most fuel-efficient large gauge narrowbody – achieving 12% better fuel efficiency on a per-seat basis than its counterpart, the A321ceo.

Delta continues to refresh and upgrade its fleet, adding 30 incremental A321neo aircraft to its existing order book with Airbus. This transaction further positions the airline as a leader in recovery and beyond.

The 194-seat aircraft features thoughtful touches like a new First Class seat design to offer more privacy and a sturdier tray table, spacious overhead bins and state-of-the-art HEPA cabin air filtration systems, as well as access to Wi-Fi and power ports. All customers will enjoy the wireless in-flight entertainment system created by a wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta Flight Products, with personalised entertainment experiences at every seat.

The new state-of-the-art seat design brings premium cabin features travellers enjoy on international flights to domestic travel.

While the A321neo will deploy across Delta’s domestic network, its initial launch will focus on transcontinental markets from Boston.

Additionally, Delta will double the number of Airbus A220 departures to at least 20 flights next year, expanding the modern, spacious aircraft to more business markets like Nashville and Raleigh-Durham. As of this fall, Delta is already operating the A220 from Boston to Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Cincinnati, New York City and Chicago. The aircraft’s customer-friendly onboard experience includes the widest Main Cabin seats in Delta’s fleet, high-capacity overhead bins and extra-large windows, among other innovations.

*Delta plans to equip nearly all its domestic mainline fleet with enhanced connectivity by the end of 2022.

**Baltimore service will be operated by Delta Connection carrier Republic Airways.

