Delta Air Lines gets its first of 26 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Delta Air Lines marked the latest milestone in its fleet renewal and expansion efforts with the first delivery of its newest narrowbody, the Airbus A321neo, on Wednesday.

“The delivery of our first A321neo helps to usher in the next era of premium domestic service at Delta,” said Mahendra Nair, Delta’s S.V.P. of Fleet and Tech Ops Supply Chain. “Not only do these aircraft offer the best customer experience in the industry, but these fuel-efficient aeroplanes further demonstrate our commitment to a more sustainable future.”

Delta expects to welcome 26 state-of-the-art A321neos to its fleet this year, with a total of 155 purchase commitments through 2027.