Delta Air Lines gets its first of 26 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Delta Air Lines marked the latest milestone in its fleet renewal and expansion efforts with the first delivery of its newest narrowbody, the Airbus A321neo, on Wednesday.

“The delivery of our first A321neo helps to usher in the next era of premium domestic service at Delta,” said Mahendra Nair, Delta’s S.V.P. of Fleet and Tech Ops Supply Chain. “Not only do these aircraft offer the best customer experience in the industry, but these fuel-efficient aeroplanes further demonstrate our commitment to a more sustainable future.”

Delta expects to welcome 26 state-of-the-art A321neos to its fleet this year, with a total of 155 purchase commitments through 2027.

“By adding the latest and largest Airbus single-aisle aircraft to their fleet, the team at Delta Air Lines continues to demonstrate its priority for operational efficiency while pleasing their customers with the most spacious single-aisle cabin in the sky,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. Delta’s newest fleet helps to reinforce its position as an industry leader in environmental sustainability while connecting the world. Powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines, t­he A321neo offers 20% better fuel efficiency than Delta’s current A321ceos. “Delta has been a leader in the aviation industry for nearly 100 years, and today we celebrate another milestone together with the delivery of their first A321neo aircraft,” said Rick Deurloo, Pratt & Whitney Chief Commercial Officer. “The GTF-powered A321neo joins more than 200 Pratt & Whitney-powered aircraft in Delta’s fleet today.” The 194-seat aeroplane will include 20 domestic First Class seats, 42 Delta Comfort+ seats and 132 Main Cabin seats, all with memory-foam cushioning for improved customer comfort. The new domestic First Class seat features more privacy, workspace and storage. The comfortable interior features thoughtful touches throughout, and all customers will enjoy Delta’s wireless in-flight entertainment system at every seat, spacious overhead bins and access to fast-streaming Wi-Fi and power ports. The new state-of-the-art seat design brings premium cabin features travellers enjoy on international flights to domestic travel. Delta is accelerating its vision to transform travel into a more personalized, seamless and premium experience that’s better for our customers, their journeys, and our world. From flying new, state-of-the-art aircraft to offering thoughtful products and services onboard to opening the airports of the future, Delta is elevating the customer experience and building loyalty through best-in-class service and investments across the travel ribbon. The best journey is the one that leaves you feeling better upon arrival than departure. Delta is supporting a healthier you with plant-based food options in airports… While today’s delivery signals a new chapter, the A321neo complements an already extensive fleet of A321ceos. Once all of the A321neo orders are fulfilled, Delta’s A321 family will grow to 282 aircraft. The A321neo will be manufactured at the same facilities in Mobile, Alabama, and Hamburg, Germany, where the A321ceos have been built. After Delta’s Technical Operations teams prepare the new models for service, Delta’s first A321neo is scheduled to enter into service in May. Mar 23, 2022 09:15

