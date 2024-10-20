Delta Air Lines flight makes emergency stop during takeoff in Dakar, Senegal; no injuries reported

A Delta Airlines Boeing 767-300ER registered N199DN, carrying 213 passengers and bound for New York JFK as flight DL217, made an emergency stop during takeoff from runway 19 at Blaise Diagne International Airport in Dakar, Senegal, on October 19.

The plane experienced a technical incident that forced the pilot to perform an acceleration manoeuvre followed by an emergency halt. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. “The 213 passengers on board are all safe and sound. They were taken care of and taken to hotels to ensure their comfort. Their departure for New York is scheduled for Sunday, October 20, 2024, at 10:00 local time and GMT,” a spokesperson for the Ministry of Air Transport said. The National Civil Aviation Agency and the Bureau of Investigation and Analysis of Senegal (BEA) “will conduct in-depth investigations to determine the exact causes of this incident,” the ministry added.

A Delta Boeing 767-300ER registered N188DN was dispatched to Dakar from JFK as ferry flight DL9969 and is currently carrying the passengers to their destination New York JFK under flight number DL9887.

Senegal’s aviation authorities will investigate the incident. The event occurred shortly after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced a new safety review of Boeing, prompted by a previous in-flight emergency.