Delta Air Lines extends ticket validity through year-end 2023

Delta Air Lines is redoubling its efforts to give customers more flexibility in their travel plans with another industry-leading eCredit extension through year-end 2023. Effective Jan. 12, all existing eCredit holders will have an additional year of flexibility for rebooking and travelling. Customers will be able to rebook their tickets by December 31, 2023, for travel throughout 2024.

Furthermore, all Delta customers with upcoming 2022 travel or who purchase a ticket in 2022 also have the flexibility to rebook their ticket through December 31, 2023, and travel throughout 2024, if their plans change.

“We want to ensure our customers enjoy peace of mind when booking or rebooking their Delta trips this year,” said Allison Ausband, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “This leading extension provides more time for customers to use their travel credits, so they can book with complete confidence that Delta has their back even when moments arise out of their control.”

Delta Vacations customers with existing vouchers or upcoming vacation travel plans will also receive a travel credit extension of one year. Customers will receive additional details in subsequent communications.

Don’t worry if you aren’t seeing the new expiration date on your eCredit documents; it will take Delta some time to update its system, but rest assured you can continue to book tickets for travel anytime in 2022 or 2023 with your existing eCredits.

When ready to rebook, customers can easily redeem their eCredits from their own devices at delta.com/redeem or the Fly Delta app. As a reminder, Delta has also eliminated change fees for most tickets, making it even easier to manage any trip changes.