Delta Air Lines expands fast, free Wi-Fi to international flights

Delta Air Lines is extending its fast, free Wi-Fi, presented by T-Mobile, to long-haul international routes. Currently available on nearly 700 aircraft domestically, this service is now being rolled out on select Viasat-equipped international flights.

By the end of summer 2024, most transatlantic flights will offer free Wi-Fi. Delta plans to cover the entire global fleet by late 2025, including routes to Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The service will later integrate with Delta Sync, offering personalised experiences for SkyMiles members, enhancing the in-flight experience globally.