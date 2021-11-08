Delta Air Lines delivers more destinations to Europe next summer and returns to Brussels

Delta will offer the most trans-Atlantic flights from New York-JFK and Boston, as well as the Delta Premium Select experience on every European flight for the first time.

Delta to offer the most trans-Atlantic flights from New York-JFK and Boston

Delta Premium Select experience offered on every European flight for the first time

More cities to rediscover with service restored to Brussels, Copenhagen, Edinburgh, Munich, Prague and Zurich

Customers planning next summer’s European vacation will discover more routes, premium seats and destinations in 2022, including a significant restoration of service in which Delta will offer the most flights to Europe from New York-JFK and Boston.

And those looking to kickstart their trip with a more elevated onboard experience can indulge in Delta Premium Select, as every European flight will boast the premium economy cabin for the first time since its debut in 2017.

“We’re focused on bringing back the routes and destinations our customers love, so they enjoy easy, convenient access to a comprehensive, far-reaching network throughout Europe and its neighbouring regions,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s S.V.P. – Network Planning. “With the lifting of restrictions to the U.S. and abroad, plus growing vaccination rates and tremendous pent-up demand, travel to Europe is expected to surge next summer – and Delta customers are assured to enjoy every moment from curb to claim.”

As the largest trans-Atlantic carrier from New York-JFK and Boston, Delta’s summer 2022 schedule will jump 90% in additional capacity across the pond, compared with summer 2021. In total, Delta plans to operate up to 73 daily flights to 25 destinations from 10 U.S. gateway cities. Including Delta’s partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic, customers have even more nonstop options to begin their travels with a total of 21 U.S. cities.

The extensive connectivity offered through Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic also means customers can seamlessly connect from Delta to 186 other destinations throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India.

Additionally, travellers can look forward to a choice of six more nonstop destinations by next summer with long-awaited returning service to Brussels (BRU), Copenhagen (CPH), Edinburgh (EDI), Munich (MUC), Prague (PRG) and Zurich (ZRH).

More flights from Delta’s biggest global hubs

Over the next several months, Delta is adding flights to major cities across the Atlantic with more frequencies, returning routes and modernised, upgraded aircraft.

At New York-JFK, Delta will operate up to 29 daily flights to 23 trans-Atlantic destinations in summer 2022, including restarting pre-COVID service to the following markets:

Daily service to Zurich on Feb. 6, with Boeing 767-400 aircraft.

on Feb. 6, with Boeing 767-400 aircraft. Five-times weekly service to Brussels on March 26, with Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

on March 26, with Boeing 767-300 aircraft. Five-times weekly service to Edinburgh on May 1, with Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

on May 1, with Boeing 767-300 aircraft. Five-times weekly service to Copenhagen and daily service to Prague on May 26, with Boeing 767-300.

Additionally, Delta will:

Add extra flights to Amsterdam, London, Milan and Rome – all operating twice daily in summer 2022.

and – all operating twice daily in summer 2022. Resume nonstop service to Frankfurt on Dec. 13, which will operate daily in summer 2022 (route last operated in March 2020).

on Dec. 13, which will operate daily in summer 2022 (route last operated in March 2020). Upgrade Dublin and Lisbon service to Airbus A330-300 and Boeing 767-300.

In Boston, new and returning routes plus upgraded aircraft will mean rapid growth for Delta’s hub at Logan International Airport. Delta will operate up to 10 daily flights to nine trans-Atlantic destinations, offering nearly 5,000 more seats each week compared with summer 2019, including:

Launching two new routes over Memorial Day weekend to Athens and Tel Aviv on the Airbus A330-300 and A330-900, respectively.

on the Airbus A330-300 and A330-900, respectively. Restarting five-times weekly service to Edinburgh on May 27, with upgraded Boeing 767-300 aircraft.

on May 27, with upgraded Boeing 767-300 aircraft. Resuming nonstop daily service to Rome on May 1.

on May 1. Upgrading service to Amsterdam, Dublin and Paris to the Airbus A330-300 and Lisbon to the Boeing 767-300.

As the biggest carrier in the U.S. Southeast, Delta will operate up 18 daily flights from Atlanta to 14 trans-Atlantic destinations, including:

Restarting service to Munich on Dec. 13, which will operate daily in summer 2022.

on Dec. 13, which will operate daily in summer 2022. Resuming nonstop service to Milan on May 1 (route was last operated in summer 2019).

on May 1 (route was last operated in summer 2019). Increasing service to Amsterdam to three times a day, London and Rome to twice daily.

to three times a day, and to twice daily. Upgrading Dublin service to Airbus A330-300.

service to Airbus A330-300. Recently launched service to Athens returns on May 1, with upgraded Airbus A330-300.

Delta will also restore trans-Atlantic service to three key U.S. markets: Portland (PDX) to Amsterdam on May 3, and Cincinnati (CVG) and Raleigh-Durham (RDU) to Paris on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, respectively.

Premium leisure travel takes off in 2022

As international travel gradually returned in 2021, Delta took advantage of the recovery to upgrade and outfit its Airbus A330* and Boeing 767-300 fleet with the Delta Premium Select cabin, which was previously focused on long-haul trans-Pacific markets. Both fleet types will also receive additional upgrades like refreshed lavatories and new LED cabin lighting.