Delta Air Lines charter returns World War II veterans to Normandy for 79th D-Day anniversary

For the second year in a row, over 40 World War II veterans embarked at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on a Delta charter flight to Deauville Airport, Normandy, France. The veterans spent the week visiting memorials, attending ceremonies in their honour, and sharing stories from their time in the war 79 years ago.

The programme was made possible through Delta’s corporate partnerships with Best Defense Foundation and Michelin. The veterans were warmly received by thousands of fans from around the world, expressing gratitude for their bravery and sacrifice. The trip provided an opportunity for the veterans to pay tribute to their fallen comrades and experience the appreciation still felt for their actions.

Delta employees from various departments and divisions worked together to make the programme successful, ensuring the veterans had a memorable experience. The partnership is committed to honouring military veterans and connecting them with the places they impacted during the war. Plans are already underway for next year’s programme, commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The journey ended with a farewell dinner where the veterans were thanked for their contribution to the liberation of France. A poem by a WWII Army veteran was read at the D-Day ceremony, reflecting on the memories and sacrifices of the war. Those interested in supporting the Best Defense Foundation’s Battlefield Return programmes can visit their website for more information.