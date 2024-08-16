Delta Air Lines celebrates Olympic flag flight to LA28 with custom livery

Following the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony, Delta Air Lines, as the Official Airline of Team USA, transported the Olympic flag on flight DL291 from Paris to Los Angeles aboard a custom LA28-themed aircraft, an Airbus A350 with registration N522DZ.

This marks the symbolic handover as the U.S. prepares to host the 2028 Olympics for the first time since 2002.

Delta’s A350 features a unique design inspired by LA, with sunset hues and palm trees representing previous LA Olympics. The airline’s partnership with LA28 reflects their shared commitment to global connectivity and sustainability, with Delta supporting the journey using sustainable aviation fuel initiatives.