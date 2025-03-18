Delta Air Lines celebrates 100 years with Centennial livery and gala

Delta Air Lines marked its 100th anniversary with a special Centennial livery and a gala at its newly renovated Flight Museum. The event, held on March 15, featured a grand reveal of the new livery, which includes a bold “100” emblem and silver supergraphic.

Over 1,000 guests attended, including Delta employees, retirees, investors, and former CEOs. Live entertainment was provided by Jon Batiste and the Vitamin String Quartet.

Delta credits its century of success to innovation, resilience, and dedicated service, looking ahead to the next 100 years of aviation excellence.