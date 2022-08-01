Delta Air Lines bolsters direct offerings from Atlanta to Cape Town and Tel Aviv, and from Los Angeles to Tahiti

Delta Air Lines customers ready to travel the globe will soon have more destinations to add to their bucket lists with the launch of two never-before-operated, nonstop routes from Atlanta to Cape Town and Los Angeles to Tahiti, both beginning Dec. 17. The airline will also add nonstop service from Atlanta to Tel Aviv beginning next May.

“Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering commitment to connect the world,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning. “As we continue to invest in our leading-airline position in Atlanta and Los Angeles, we know our customers will enjoy unparalleled connectivity to Delta’s global network, coupled with our award-winning hospitality, whether they’re travelling for business or pleasure.”

With the addition of service to Cape Town from Atlanta, the largest airline hub in the world, Delta will expand on its leading position serving Africa, providing 10 times weekly service to South Africa specifically, via Cape Town and Johannesburg. The launch of additional Tel Aviv service brings the total of weekly Delta flights to Tel Aviv to 13, from three U.S. hubs – Atlanta, Boston and New York-JFK. And in Los Angeles, Delta reopened the first phase of the new Delta Sky Way at LAX earlier this year, complete with a premier Delta Sky Club; the joint $2.3 billion investment in partnership with Los Angeles World Airports is slated for completion next year.