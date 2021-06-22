Delta Air Lines and Kenya Airways boost connectivity between U.S. and Africa

Delta Air Lines and Kenya Airways PLC have expanded their codeshare agreement, increasing the choice of destinations offered by Delta in Africa and extending Kenya Airways’ reach in North America via the U.S. gateway of New York-JFK. The new agreement enhances the airlines’ already extensive codeshare network to offer seamless travel to a total of 39 cities across Africa, the U.S. and Canada.

The enhanced agreement enables Delta customers flying nonstop on the airline’s services from New York-JFK to Accra, Ghana, to connect with Delta-marketed codeshare flights to Monrovia, Liberia, and Freetown, Sierra Leone, operated by Kenya Airways. Delta-marketed codeshare flights will also be available on Kenya Airways’ services from Nairobi to Cape Town, South Africa; Harare, Zimbabwe; and Kigali, Rwanda.

From New York-JFK, Kenya Airways has placed its code on Delta’s services to Washington’s Ronald Regan National Airport, offering customers increased access to the U.S. capital, as well as to Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Delta is the leading U.S. airline in Africa. Strengthening our partnership with Kenya Airways responds to customer demand for more travel choice between the continent and North America,” said Alain Bellemare, Delta’s E.V.P and President International. “These codeshare services will offer customers greater access to destinations in South, West and East Africa, rounding out Delta’s existing network of nonstop services to Accra, Dakar, Johannesburg and Lagos.”

Julius Thairu, Kenya Airways Chief Customer and Commercial Officer, added, “Kenya Airways and Delta Air Lines’ partnership remains central to our plans of offering the fastest connections to the Americas from our Nairobi hub and is in line with our brand promise of enabling the sustainable development of Africa by providing access to different markets. In addition to Washington’s Ronald Regan National Airport and Indianapolis, Indiana, other destinations we have within the codeshare are New York: Chicago O’Hare – Illinois, Denver – Colorado, Orlando – Florida, Miami – Florida, Raleigh Durham – North Carolina, Phoenix – Arizona, Charlotte – North Carolina.”

Delta and Kenya Airways are both members of the SkyTeam alliance. Frequent Flyers can earn and redeem miles on both airlines, while Elite Plus travellers benefit from SkyPriority services.