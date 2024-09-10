Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 clips tail off Delta Connection CRJ-900 at Atlanta Airport, U.S.

On 10 September, a Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 (registered N503DN) bound for Tokyo as DL295 knocked off the tail of a Delta Connection Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR (registered N302PQ and operated by Endeavor Air) bound for Lafayette, Louisiana, as flight DL2295. The collision happened while both planes were taxiing at Atlanta International Airport, Georgia, United States.

The incident resulted in the horizontal and vertical stabiliser of the CRJ-900 being severed from the aircraft. The Airbus A350 returned to the terminal to offload passengers, while those on the CRJ-900 were transported by bus. No injuries were reported.

Shortly after the mishap, pictures and footage of the incident appeared on social media:

Terrifying Collision: Delta Air Lines Widebody Jet Slices Tail Off Another Delta Flight in Atlanta

Delta AL CRJ-900 flight #DL5526 was going to Lafayette and holding at taxiway "Hotel" before runway 08R.

Delta AL A350-900 flight #DL295 from Atlanta to Tokyo-NRT taxiing behind at taxiway"Echo". No one on both planes was hurt.

