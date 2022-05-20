Delta Air Lines Airbus A321neo lifts off on inaugural flight from Boston

The latest addition to Delta’s fleet, the A321neo, lifted off from Boston Logan International Airport Friday morning, bound for San Francisco International Airport. Customers on the inaugural flight were the first to experience an improved cabin experience throughout – including an industry-leading domestic First Class seat – and flew with confidence that their trans-continental journey is more fuel-efficient.

The inaugural flight takes off as Delta continues to grow as Boston’s No. 1 global airline, offering the most flights and seats of any carrier. This summer, Delta will operate up to 150 daily nonstop flights from Boston to over 50 destinations, a more than 10% increase in capacity since our pre-pandemic height in October 2019. By mid-August, Delta will serve each of Boston’s 20 most popular markets nonstop, including new service to five additional destinations: Tel Aviv (TLV), Athens (ATH), Baltimore (BWI), Denver (DEN) and San Diego (SAN).

“Delta’s A321neo product will deliver a superior premium travel experience for our customers in Boston and around the country,” said Mahendra Nair, Delta’s S.V.P. – Fleet and TechOps Supply Chain. “The introduction of this state-of-the-art, more fuel-efficient aircraft to our fleet is also an important commitment on our Flight to Net Zero, our journey to decarbonize aviation.”

The aircraft’s comfortable cabin configuration features thoughtful touches throughout, including a new domestic First Class seat design with larger, improved privacy space, a sturdier tray table, and more stowage space for personal items, as well as enhanced memory-foam seat cushions in all cabins.

Customers can enjoy Delta’s industry-leading seatback entertainment on board, with the airline introducing an expanded library of content on A321neos with 50% more hit movies, TV shows and music than other aircraft in its fleet. Fast-streaming Wi-Fi is available for purchase, and power ports are available at each seat, along with spacious overhead bins and state-of-the-art HEPA cabin air filtration systems throughout.

Delta’s newest fleet helps to reinforce the company’s position as an industry leader in environmental sustainability. Powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines, Delta’s A321neo offers 20% better fuel efficiency over Delta’s current A321ceos.

In addition to San Francisco, Delta will operate A321neo flights between Delta’s hub at Boston Logan International bound for San Diego (SAN) and Denver (DEN) starting July 11, and on select trips to Seattle (SEA) beginning July 20.

Delta’s A321neos can seat 194 customers, with 20 in First Class, 42 in Delta Comfort+ and 132 in the Main Cabin. The new model will be deployed primarily across Delta’s extensive domestic network, complementing the Airbus A321ceo fleet of more than 125 aircraft.

Delta has purchase commitments for a total of 155 A321neos and is scheduled to take delivery of these aircraft through 2027, many from the Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama. Delta now has 233 new aircraft purchase commitments, including both widebody and narrowbody jets – reinforcing Delta’s strategic fleet objectives to boost operational simplification and drive productivity.

