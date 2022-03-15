Delta Air Lines adds more transatlantic flights, including new New York-Stockholm and Salt Lake City-London

Delta has summer adventurers covered with more trans-Atlantic flights, premium in-flight experiences

More than 510 weekly flights to Europe, including more from New York-JFK and Boston than any other carrier

Delta Premium Select offered on nearly every flight, giving customers access to 750,000 more seats in Delta’s three premium experiences vs. summer 2021*

More service to Amsterdam, London and Paris

Customers looking for summer adventures abroad will discover plenty of inspiration in Delta’s service offerings to Europe, which include more routes and destinations in 2022, along with more opportunities to indulge in Delta’s premium cabins with 143% more seats available to customers vs. summer 2021.

“Delta has been focused on building back our network to give customers easy, convenient access to wherever they want to go, and we’re delivering on that promise with up to 74 daily flights to 21 European destinations from 10 U.S. gateways this summer,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s S.V.P. – Network Planning. “We have also accelerated improvements to our aircraft so that customers can enjoy a more comfortable journey, including offering more seats than ever before in Delta Premium Select, which will be available on nearly every flight to Europe in the months ahead.”

The airline has already added flights to major cities across the Atlantic with more frequencies, returning routes and modernised upgraded aircraft. The latest updates to Delta’s summer schedule include new flights between New York-JFK and Stockholm (ARN) starting June 1 and between Salt Lake City and London-Heathrow (LHR) beginning May 14.

Through Delta’s partnerships with Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic, customers can access nearly 200 more destinations throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India from 19 U.S. cities.

More flights from Delta’s biggest global hubs

As the largest trans-Atlantic carrier from New York-JFK and Boston, Delta will operate up to 27 daily flights to 20 European destinations from JFK, including restarting pre-COVID service to Zurich, Brussels, Edinburgh, Copenhagen and Prague.

In Boston, Delta will operate up to nine daily flights to nine trans-Atlantic destinations, offering nearly 5,000 more seats each week compared with summer 2019.

Delta is also the U.S. Southeast’s largest carrier, operating up to 17 daily flights from Atlanta to 14 trans-Atlantic destinations, including increased three-times-daily service to Amsterdam as well as to London and Rome to twice-daily.

Delta’s Midwest hubs in Detroit and Minneapolis will operate up to 14 daily nonstop flights to the airline’s global hubs in Amsterdam, London and Paris as well as daily service to Frankfurt, Munich and Reykjavík.

On the U.S. West Coast, the airline’s Seattle hub will operate twice-daily service to Amsterdam and once-daily service to London and Paris. Salt Lake City will offer a daily, nonstop flight to Delta’s three respective trans-Atlantic hubs. Delta will also return to daily Portland-to-Amsterdam service.

Premium leisure travel accelerates in 2022

As international travel returns, Delta customers on nearly every flight to Europe will enjoy upgraded experiences on the airline’s refreshed Airbus A330** and Boeing 767-300 fleets, which now offer a consistent onboard experience with a choice of four experiences – Delta One or Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. Both fleet types have also received additional upgrades like refreshed lavatories and new LED cabin lighting.

Delta Premium Select, the airline’s premium economy cabin, includes more space to relax and stretch out with a wider seat, deeper recline and an adjustable footrest and leg rest. Customers will watch Delta’s best-in-class seatback entertainment on larger screens while powering up their own devices with in-seat power and USB ports. They’ll also receive an upgraded amenity kit, noise-cancelling headsets and a blanket and memory foam pillow to help them arrive rested and refreshed. Customers can expect additional enhancements to the Delta Premium Select in-flight experience later this year.

Customers travelling in Delta One will enjoy refreshed amenities and services including: artisan-made Someone Somewhere amenity kits, soft and comfortable bedding made from recycled materials, more beverage options before takeoff, new cocktail bites, a chef-curated three-course meal and decadent desserts featuring a build-your-own ice cream sundae.

A more effortless and enjoyable travel journey awaits

Delta FlyReady℠ – the airline’s digital dashboard solution that helps customers verify they’ve met their destination’s entry requirements prior to travel – was recently updated with an improved experience for customers travelling internationally. The update introduced a more personalised view of travel requirements at the customer’s destination, an all-new design with a more responsive and enhanced interface on mobile, and easier-to-use functionality, allowing customers to better manage their documents.

Delta is bringing its well-being commitment to life across the customer journey. From plant-based food options with Impossible Foods to a first-of-its-kind loyalty offer with Instacart to mindful in-flight entertainment with Peloton and Spotify, Delta is introducing more personalised and health-conscious moments at every step to ensure customers travel well.

*Seats out for sale for 06/01/22-08/31/22 vs. seats flown 06/01/21-08/31/21

**Delta Premium Select is pre-installed on Delta’s Airbus A330-900neo fleet