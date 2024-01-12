Delta Air Lines adds 20 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft to widebody fleet

Delta Air Lines has announced the addition of 20 new Airbus A350-1000 widebody aircraft to its fleet, bringing the total A350 fleet to over 60 by the end of the decade. The move is part of Delta’s efforts to refresh its fleet, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance the in-flight experience.

The A350-1000 will become the largest and most capable aircraft in Delta’s fleet, supporting the airline’s international expansion. The new aircraft, powered by Rolls Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, are over 20% more fuel-efficient than retiring planes, aligning with Delta’s long-term sustainability goals.

The A350-1000 will feature more premium seats, amenities, and expanded cargo capabilities, primarily serving long-haul markets and international hubs. Delta aims to operate its largest international schedule in history this year, contributing to its global growth. The agreement with Rolls Royce includes engine servicing.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, and the order is in line with Delta’s previously announced capital expenditure and capacity targets. With this announcement, Delta now has 284 narrowbody and 48 widebody aircraft on order for future delivery.