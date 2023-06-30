Delta A350 captain sets Guinness World Record by flying to all 48 contiguous US States within 48 hours

Delta A350 Captain Barry Behnfeldt, along with Delta A321 Captain Aaron Wilson and in-flight technician Thomas Tweedy, embarked on a mission to set a Guinness World Record by flying with a PA32R Piper Saratoga (reg. N8313T) to all 48 contiguous states in the United States within 48 hours.

The idea was sparked by another Delta pilot’s attempt in 2021. Barry meticulously planned the route, ensuring that they landed at a public airport in each state and had witnesses present to sign documents. The mission aimed to promote general aviation, inspire future pilots, and support the Veterans Airlift Command.

The crew received an overwhelming amount of support from their local community and encountered surprises and breathtaking views along the way. They made fuel stops, interacted with fans, and distributed 48N48 t-shirts.

Delta Chief of Operations John Laughter and other Delta employees welcomed the crew at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The crew also had the opportunity to meet combat-wounded veteran Adam Kisielewski and raised $30,048 for the Veterans Airlift Command.

After completing their journey and returning to Henry County Airport, the crew awaits official confirmation of the Guinness World Record, but they are proud of the impact they made beyond the record itself.