Chilean court approves Delta Air Lines / LATAM joint venture

The approval of the extrajudicial agreement between Delta, LATAM, and the National Economic Prosecutor’s Office by Chile’s Tribunal for the Defense of Free Competition is one more step toward the two airlines achieving the implementation of their Joint Venture Agreement.

Chile’s Tribunal for the Defense of Free Competition has approved the agreement reached between Delta Air Lines, LATAM and the Chilean National Economic Prosecutor’s Office. The agreement and the decision by the court that has approved it will allow, among other things, the implementation of Delta and LATAM’s commercial agreement subject to the mitigation measures offered by the parties. Meanwhile, the regulatory approval process with the U.S. Department of Transportation continues.

Once all regulatory approvals are complete, the partnership between Delta and LATAM will connect the Americas to the world like never before, delivering greater travel options to its customers.

Oct 29, 2021 08:30