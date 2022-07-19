Delta Air Lines boosts A220 aircraft firm order to 107

Delta Air Lines has firmed up orders for 12 A220-300 aircraft, bringing Delta’s total firm order for A220s to 107 aircraft – 45 A220-100s and 62 A220-300s. The A220s will be powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines.

“The A220-300 is economical, efficient and delivers superior performance,” said Mahendra Nair, S.V.P. – Fleet & TechOps Supply Chain at Delta. “These additional aircraft in the A220 Family are an excellent investment for our customers and employees and will be fundamental as we work toward a more sustainable future for air travel.”

“Delta was the U.S. launch customer for the A220 and it is great to announce this incremental order that demonstrates how satisfied it is with the A220, economically and from a passenger perspective,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International. “On top of that, the versatility of this aircraft with the long range and short airfield performance makes it a real winner for our customers. Thank you Delta for your confidence in further expanding your fleet with all our new generation aircraft!”

Delta took delivery of its first Airbus A220 in October 2018, and was the first U.S. carrier to operate the aircraft type. As of the end of June 2022, Delta was operating a fleet of 388 Airbus aircraft, including 56 A220 aircraft, 249 A320 Family aircraft, 57 A330s and 26 A350-900 aircraft.

The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market, bringing together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney’s latest-generation GTF™ engines. The A220 brings customers a 50% reduced noise footprint and up to 25% lower fuel burn per seat and CO2 emissions compared to previous generation aircraft, as well as around 50% lower NOx emissions than industry standards.

With 220 A220s delivered to 15 airlines operating on four continents, the A220 is the optimal aircraft for regional as well as long-distance routes. To date, 60 million passengers have enjoyed the A220. The fleet is currently flying on over 700 routes and 300 destinations worldwide. As of the end of June 2022, over 25 customers have ordered 760+ A220 aircraft – confirming its breakthrough on the small single-aisle market.