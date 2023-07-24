Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 suffers severe damage after encountering hail strike

On 24 July, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 (registered N189DN) operated flight DL185 between Milan Malpensa, Italy and New York JFK, United States. Just after departure, the 767 encountered massive hailstorm and severe turbulence.
The pilots safely diverted to Rome Fiumicino. Post flight pictures reveal severe damage to the radome (nose), both wings and the engines.
il volo #DL185 decollato da #Milano #Malpensa diretto a #NewYork Jfk è atterrato a Roma Fiumicino dopo aver dichiarato emergenza salendo in quota, una forte grandinata ha danneggiato varie componenti#meteo #avgeek #maltempo #squawk7000 #hail #aviation pic.twitter.com/00StVGX3mH
— Vola Milano Malpensa [MXP] (@VolaMalpensa) July 24, 2023