Delta Air Lines Boeing 767 suffers severe damage after encountering hail strike

Bart Noëth
On 24 July, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 (registered N189DN) operated flight DL185 between Milan Malpensa, Italy and New York JFK, United States. Just after departure, the 767 encountered massive hailstorm and severe turbulence.

The pilots safely diverted to Rome Fiumicino. Post flight pictures reveal severe damage to the radome (nose), both wings and the engines.

