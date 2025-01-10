Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-300 rejects take-off after reported engine fire

Delta Air Lines flight 2668, operating a domestic U.S. flight from Atlanta to Minneapolis, was involved in an emergency evacuation at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on January 10, 2025, following a rejected takeoff due to a reported engine fire. The aircraft was a Boeing 757-300, registered N589NW, a model commonly used by Delta for this route.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has stated that they will investigate the incident. According to initial reports, four passengers sustained minor injuries, with one individual transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

