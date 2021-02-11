Delta Air Lines Boeing 717 skids off taxiway at Pittsburgh Airport, Pennsylvania, United States

On 10 February, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 717 (registered N998AT) operated domestic flight DL2231 between Pittsburgh and Atlanta, United States. Just before departure from Pittsburgh airport, however, the aircraft skidded off a taxiway.

The aircraft carried 77 passengers and crew members. Following pictures appeared on social media:

A Delta airplane still off the taxiway at Pittsburgh International after sliding off on Wednesday evening. The Boeing 717 was departing for Atlanta with 77 people on board when it “exited a taxiway” just prior to takeoff near a runway at about 6:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/dQtNV4BNe0 — Andrew Rush (@andrewrush) February 11, 2021

Delta 717 N998AT at Pittsburgh International Airport this morning. This looks expensive. 📷: @andrewrush https://t.co/qelFinOBXD pic.twitter.com/hpp49Rt33S — Ben Bearup (@TheAviationBeat) February 11, 2021

Delta Air Lines McDD/Boeing 717-200 (N998AT), exited taxiway "Foxtrot" while proceeding to take-off runway 10R at Pittsburgh Intl Airport (KPIT), PA, USA. All 77 on flight #DL2231 to Atlanta deplaned safely. @PITairport https://t.co/a5VOGbY1Dt pic.twitter.com/ihUMAJUimr — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) February 11, 2021