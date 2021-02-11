Delta Air Lines Boeing 717 skids off taxiway at Pittsburgh Airport, Pennsylvania, United States

On 10 February, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 717 (registered N998AT) operated domestic flight DL2231 between Pittsburgh and Atlanta, United States. Just before departure from Pittsburgh airport, however, the aircraft skidded off a taxiway.

The aircraft carried 77 passengers and crew members. Following pictures appeared on social media:

