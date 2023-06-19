Arrested Delta Air Lines pilot will appear in Edinburgh Sheriff court today

Delta Air Lines flight DL209 from Edinburgh, United Kingdom and New York JFK, United States on 16 June was cancelled when the aircraft, a Boeing 767-300 (registered N196DN), was already boarded.

Scotland police arrested a 61-year-old pilot stating that the arrest was made in connection with the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003 covering specific alcohol-consumption rules for airline pilots and flight attendants.

A Delta Air Lines spokesman confirmed that one of its crew members was taken into custody: “Delta is assisting the authorities with their ongoing enquiries. Delta’s EDI-JFK flight has been cancelled and customers are being re-accommodated. We apologize for any inconvenience towards our passengers.”

Today, the 61-year-old will appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court.