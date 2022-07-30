Delta Air Lines Airbus A321 sustains substantial damage after bird strike before take-off

On 26 July, a Delta Air Lines Airbus A321 (registered N332DN) operated domestic flight DL1057 between Denver and Atlanta, United States. During take-off at Denver airport, however, the aircraft experienced a bird strike on its left engine.

Subsequently, the left hand engine caught fire, two tires burst before the aircraft came to a stop on the taxiway.

The aircraft was towed to the apron about two hours later.

The FAA (Federal Aviation Authorities) reported that the aircraft sustained substantial damage, and rated the event as an accident.

Hey @Delta, my wife’s plane caught on fire leaving the Denver Airport yesterday. Any chance she can get a free flight or peanuts or something pic.twitter.com/x5Vd4XHidK — Alex Edwards (@talexedwards13) July 27, 2022