Delta Air Lines Airbus A321 suffers tyre burst upon landing at Atlanta Airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
107

On 6 February, a Delta Air Lines Airbus A321 (registered N129DN) operated domestic flight DL 1277 between Dallas Fort Worth and Atlanta, United States. Upon landing at Atlanta airport, however, the aircraft suffered a blown right main gear tyre.

The Airbus left the runway (excursion) and crossed the soft ground before stopping on a taxiway.

The more than 100 passengers and crew were bussed to the airport about 2 hours and 40 minutes after the incident.

The following images appeared on social media:

