Delta Air Lines Airbus A321 suffers tyre burst upon landing at Atlanta Airport

On 6 February, a Delta Air Lines Airbus A321 (registered N129DN) operated domestic flight DL 1277 between Dallas Fort Worth and Atlanta, United States. Upon landing at Atlanta airport, however, the aircraft suffered a blown right main gear tyre.

The Airbus left the runway (excursion) and crossed the soft ground before stopping on a taxiway.

The more than 100 passengers and crew were bussed to the airport about 2 hours and 40 minutes after the incident.

The following images appeared on social media:

Delta Air Lines A321 N129DN, built 2021 as final A321ceo) suffered right maingear tire failure on landing rwy 09R at Atlanta (KATL) causing a runway excursion. Flight #DL1277 from Dallas crossed the grass before stopping on taxiway "R". @unwinewithtasha https://t.co/80KMOsyjKS pic.twitter.com/yXT8Fx0277 — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) February 7, 2022