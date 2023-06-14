Accidental deployment of an emergency slide on a Delta Air Lines flight after diversion to Salt Lake City

Delta Air Lines flight DL520 from New York JFK to Los Angeles, operated by Boeing 767-300ER registered N189DN, was diverted to Salt Lake City (SLC) due to a potential issue with one of the aircraft’s instruments. While on the ground at SLC, the emergency slide of the Boeing 767 was accidentally deployed at the gate, requiring the plane to be taken out of service. The deployment of the slide was unrelated to the initial instrument issue that caused the diversion.

Delta Air Lines expressed apologies to the passengers and assured them that the safety of customers and crew is their top priority. The airline is conducting a full investigation into the incidents.

Although the flight crew did not declare an emergency related to the instruments, one crew member was taken to the hospital for evaluation after the slide incident but was released soon after.

The 168 passengers on the flight were eventually transported to their destination via a different aircraft (a Boeing 737-800 registered N390DA) and arrived in Los Angeles later the same day, with a delay of 6 hours.