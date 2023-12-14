Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 from Amsterdam to Detroit suffers de-icing failure; diverts to Goose Bay

On 10 December, a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 (registered N811NW) operated flight DL135 between Amsterdam and Detroit. While flying over Newfoundland, Canada, the aircraft experienced a de-icing failure prompting the crew to divert to Goose Bay.

After landing, passengers had to wait a few hours inside the aircraft. Later, most of them spent the night in army barracks because there were not enough hotel rooms in the town, which has only 8,000 inhabitants.

Delta Air Lines dispatched a replacement aircraft (N816NW), but the aircraft was unable to fly the passengers to Detroit (for unknown reasons). Finally, another replacement aircraft, an Airbus A330-200 (registered N851NW), was able to pick up the stranded passengers, who suffered a delay of more than 24 hours.

The airline promised to compensate the passengers, but didn’t disclose the amount.