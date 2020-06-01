A final salute to Delta Air Lines’ MD-88 and MD-90 ‘Mad Dogs’

On Tuesday, June 2, Delta’s McDonnell Douglas MD-88 and MD-90 aircraft will fly their final scheduled flights before heading to Blytheville, Ark., for their well-deserved retirement.

Both aircraft operated across much of Delta’s domestic network and have been workhorses for the airline for several decades, carrying more than 750 million customers during their operating lifespan.

The final MD-90 flight—aptly numbered DL90—will arrive in Atlanta from Houston at approximately 09:00. The final MD-88 flight, DL88, will from arrive from Washington-Dulles at 10:00.