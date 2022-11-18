Delta Air Lines route from Copenhagen to JFK continues into the winter programme

Delta Air Lines continues to fly its direct route between Copenhagen (CPH) and New York JFK over the winter. With five weekly departures during the winter period, it will be easier to get to and from “The Big Apple” and on to warm destinations in the USA such as Orlando and Los Angeles.

New York is a popular destination with a wealth of experiences and a real metropolitan atmosphere. And now you can fly directly between CPH and New York JFK all year round. After a two-year corona break, Delta Air Lines started flying daily on the route in May, and now the American company has decided to continue on the route over the winter with five weekly departures until January 8, 2023.

“We are very pleased that Delta Air Lines is sticking to the route between CPH and JFK. New York is one of the Danes’ favourite destinations and a direct route is always attractive. Direct long-haul routes are also important for Copenhagen Airport’s position as one of the leading traffic hubs in Northern Europe. I am sure that it will be an advantage for both tourism and business in both countries that Delta continues its route to JFK over the winter“, says Morten Mortensen, head of route development at CPH.

Delta Air Lines is the second largest American airline. From New York JFK, Delta Air Lines has a fantastic network to the whole of North America with direct flights daily to a large number of cities in the USA and the rest of North America.

“Our flight from Copenhagen is still the only direct route to New York-JFK. From there, there are connections to 40 different cities throughout the United States, which passengers can use. On board you can enjoy the full service we offer – from the chef’s menus to movies and Wi-Fi“, says Nicolas Ferri, vice president of Delta in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

Delta Air Lines has placed a Boeing 767-300 with room for 216 passengers on the route. The aircraft offers four classes on board: 26 seats in Delta One business class, 18 Delta premium seats, 21 seats in Delta Comfort+ and the rest in the Main Cabin. There is a departure from Copenhagen at 12.30 with arrival in New York, JFK at 16:00. The plane flies from New York at 21.25 with arrival in Copenhagen the following day at 11.30.

18.11.2022

Source: CPH