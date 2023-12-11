De Lijn is exploring the potential of introducing a night bus service from Brussels’ centre to the airport

Transport company De Lijn is exploring the potential of introducing a night bus service from Brussels’ centre (Rogier) to the airport, responding to a request from Brussels Airport Company. This initiative aims to serve early-shift employees and passengers. Similarly, NMBS/SNCB is contemplating the introduction of earlier trains during summer to facilitate nighttime public transport access.

These plans are part of an application for a new environmental permit, currently undergoing a public inquiry until January 8. Residents in specific municipalities can voice objections or comments regarding these proposals. Additionally, the plans encompass the development of more cycling infrastructure and facilities like sheds, lockers, and showers, promoting bicycle usage over cars.

Feasibility studies are also underway for a high-speed train stop at the airport station and discussions on potentially eliminating the Diabolo tax, which train passengers to the airport currently pay.

A digital information session on December 14 will accompany the ongoing public inquiry. However, groups like Bond Beter Leefmilieu and residents’ associations have expressed opposition, intending to lodge extensive objections against what they consider “irresponsible plans” by Brussels Airport Company.

