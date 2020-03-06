New direct service from Berlin Tegel to the Danish sunny island Bornholm with DAT

From the 2nd July 2020, the Danish airline DAT will fly directly from Berlin-Tegel to Rønne (Bornholm). The popular Baltic island can then be reached within an hour’s flight time on Thursdays and Sundays until the 9th August. An ATR 42 aircraft is used. So, nothing stands in the way of a holiday in the Danish sun paradise during the summer season.

South Pacific feeling on the Baltic Sea

The term “sunny island” is not an empty advertising promise at Bornholm. There are more hours of sunshine here than anywhere else in Denmark and the mild climate even allows fig trees and anemones to thrive. The easternmost island of the country shows itself to be incredibly versatile in a relatively small area: sandy beaches and rugged rocky coasts alternate with lush, partly primaeval forests and almost endless cornfields. In the summer, Bornholm is an especially popular destination for beach holidaymakers. There are numerous dream beaches along the 150 km of coast. Among the most beautiful is Dueodde on the south-eastern tip of the island with fine white sand and crystal-clear water. Especially in the summer months, one can almost feel as though they are in the South Pacific instead of the Baltic Sea.

And besides beaches?

Apart from its dreamy beaches, Bornholm also has many sights to offer. Numerous enchanting places are worth a visit, for example, Svaneke in the East of the island. The medieval harbour town is well preserved and is characterised by colourful half-timbered houses – it wasn’t voted the most beautiful town in Denmark for nothing! To the north is the imposing Hammerhus Castle, one of Bornholm’s main attractions: the impressive 12th-century castle ruins are enthroned on a cliff 74 metres above sea level and can be seen from afar on the otherwise largely flat island. Bornholm also has four of the seven famous Danish round churches, which are among the most important landmarks on the island. Speaking of flat: Bornholm can be explored by bicycle on excellent cycle paths.