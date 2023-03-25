Karup Midtjylland (Central Jutland) Airport is relaunching with scheduled flights to Copenhagen

A financial guarantee from the government and verbal support from the business world have given life to the scheduled flights between Karup and Copenhagen. On 17 April, the planes will land and take off again from Midtjylland Airport in Karup.

Baggage belts and metal detectors have been gathering dust at Central Jutland Airport for three and a half months. The last flight left the airport on 9 December – the route to and from Copenhagen was not financially sustainable, was the explanation from the airline Danish Air Transport (DAT).

But the planes from DAT in particular have turned their heads back towards the runway in Karup. Now the route should be attractive again. Not least thanks to a financial handout from the government of DKK 4.2 million per year. And then also extensive verbal support from the business community in Central and Western Jutland.

So far, the agreement between DAT and Midtjylland Airport is only valid for one year.

Ulrik Wilbek, mayor of Viborg Municipality and chairman of the airport, is pleased that many months of work and negotiations are carrying planes on the wings again.

Without Central Jutland Airport in Karup, people from central and western Jutland have to go to Aalborg or Aarhus Airport to catch a flight to Copenhagen.

When the planes again carry passengers between Karup and Copenhagen, the departures are tailored to the business community. From 17 April, DAT’s planes will land and take off again – but only on weekdays. Four times a day at each location from Monday to Thursday and three times on Friday. And it is thought that it is possible to be able to attend meetings in the morning and be able to catch a flight back home the same day.

Source: DR.DK