Danish Air Transport connects Berlin Tegel with Saarbrucken

The airline Danish Air Transport (DAT) is now flying from Berlin-Tegel to Saarbrucken Airport (SCN). Starting now, there are three trips a day to the capital of the Saarland from Monday to Friday, on Saturdays, the route runs once a day and twice a day on Sundays.

The connection is particularly interesting for commuters travelling to Berlin, but also for travellers from the capital city region. Saarbrucken has a lot to offer for culture as well as nature lovers. Additionally, destinations in France and Luxembourg can be reached quickly. DAT seamlessly took over the route from Luxair at the beginning of the year.

The route will be carried out with an ATR 72-600 aircraft, which can accommodate 72 passengers. The flight time is an hour and forty minutes.

Patrick Muller, Head of Operations, Flughafen Berlin Brandenburg GmbH: “Welcome to Berlin! We are pleased to have found in DAT an airline that ensures the continuity of the Berlin-Saarbrucken connection and we wish them all the best in Berlin.”

Jesper Rungholm, CEO, Danish Air Transport: “We are very pleased that for the first time, in addition to our routes in Denmark, Norway, Scotland and Italy, we are now able to offer a connection in Germany. On the Saarbrucken-Berlin route, DAT, as a genuine European company, also stands for competence in flying, the highest safety standards as well as great service awareness for our customers.”