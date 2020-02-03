A dog gets EU261/2004 compensation over cancelled flight

On 14 January 2020, Danish Air Transport flight DX1825 from Palermo to Pantelleria, to be operated by an ATR72, was cancelled for unknown reasons.

One passenger filed an EU261 claim for compensation for himself and his dog named Jack. And for the first time in history, the compensation has been awarded for a dog.

Let’s hope the dog will get some extra biscuits!

Jack is the first dog to have claimed air passenger compensation pleading EU261. It’s not a joke. It has happened recently on a DAT flight 14/1 PMO to PNL. You may say it is an anecdote. It is not, it is another proof of the greed of some in detriment of the work of the airlines pic.twitter.com/moxNPZ8lDl — Montserrat Barriga ERA (@BarrigaEra) January 31, 2020