A dog gets EU261/2004 compensation over cancelled flight

By
André Orban
-
0
39

On 14 January 2020, Danish Air Transport flight DX1825 from Palermo to Pantelleria, to be operated by an ATR72, was cancelled for unknown reasons.

One passenger filed an EU261 claim for compensation for himself and his dog named Jack. And for the first time in history, the compensation has been awarded for a dog.

Let’s hope the dog will get some extra biscuits!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.