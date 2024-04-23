Dana Air McDonnell Douglas MD-82 skids off runway during landing attempt at Lagos, Nigeria

In the morning of Tuesday, 23 April, a Dana Air McDonnell Douglas MD-82 (registered 5N-BKI) skidded off the side of runway 18L during a landing attempt at Lagos Airport in Nigeria. The aircraft operated a domestic flight from Abuja, passengers and crew escaped unharmed from the accident.

The aircraft, a MD-82 faces a repair, as its nose gear has collapsed due to the impact. Dana Air confirmed the accident and stated that the Accident Investigation Bureau and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority of the incident are made aware of the mishap.

The statement said: “Dana Air regrets to inform the public of a runway incursion involving one of our aircraft, registration number 5N BKI, which was flying from Abuja to Lagos today 23/04/24

We are relieved to confirm that all 83 passengers and crew onboard the flight disembarked safely without injuries or scare as the crew handled the situation with utmost professionalism.

We have also updated the AIB and NCAA on the incident and the aircraft involved has been grounded by our maintenance team for further investigation.”