Romanian airline Dan Air to launch flights to Brussels from Bucharest and from the new airport in Brasov

Romanian low-cost airline Dan Air will begin operating scheduled flights to Brussels in June, with services from both Bucharest (starting on June 7) and the new airport in Brasov (starting on June 21).

Dan Air is the first airline to announce flights from the new Brasov-Ghimbav International Airport in central Romania starting on June 15. The following destinations are initially included in the timetable: Barcelona, Brussels, Budapest, London, Milan, Munich and Nuremberg.

There will be one flight per week on both routes to Brussels, using an Airbus A320 aircraft.

Dan Air was founded in 2018 in Bucharest and currently only operates charter and wet-lease flights. Dan Air’s fleet consists of four aircraft: one A319, currently leased to Air Serbia, and three Airbus A320s, offering both Business and Economy Class.