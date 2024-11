DAN AIR, Romania’s private airline, will operate daily Bucharest-Madrid flights for TAROM from November 22, 2023, to January 13, 2025.

This partnership, based on an ACMI contract, fills capacity gaps caused by TAROM’s aircraft maintenance. Using a 180-seat Airbus A320, DAN AIR ensures uninterrupted service during winter.

The collaboration emphasises safety, reliability, and local expertise, with both airlines exploring further partnerships to enhance connectivity.