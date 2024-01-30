DAN AIR expands Summer flight schedule from Bac?u with three new destinations – Brussels remains on the schedule

Romanian airline DAN AIR reveals its extended summer flight schedule from “George Enescu” International Airport in Bac?u, adding Madrid, Bologna, and Milan (Bergamo) as new destinations from March 31 to October 26.

The airline will operate flights to a total of 11 European cities (including Brussels) during the summer season, showcasing a commitment to the region. DAN AIR also announces increased weekly frequencies for all existing routes, providing more travel options.

The CEO, Matt Ian DAVID, emphasises the airline’s dedication to being a reliable travel partner for passengers from Bac?u and beyond. Additionally, DAN AIR boasts an impressive on-time performance of 89% since it commenced operations at Bac?u in December 2023, with a range of passenger benefits, including a checked bag included in every ticket price.

The new flight frequencies in DAN AIR’s summer programme

• Bac?u-London (Luton) every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday

• Bac?u-Brussels every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

• Bac?u-Rome every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday

• Bac?u-Catania every Thursday and Sunday

• Bac?u-Torino every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday

• Bac?u-Barcelona every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday

• Bac?u-Dublin every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday

• Bac?u-Liverpool every Thursday and Sunday

• Bac?u-Bologna every Tuesday and Saturday

• Bac?u-Madrid every Tuesday and Saturday

• Bac?u-Milan (Bergamo) every Monday, Friday, and Sunday