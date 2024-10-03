DAN AIR conducts humanitarian repatriation flights from conflict zones in Lebanon

DAN AIR, a Romanian airline, has undertaken humanitarian repatriation flights to assist British and Italian citizens trapped in Lebanon due to escalating military conflicts.

Responding to requests from the UK and Italian governments, the airline is operating several flights from Beirut to Birmingham and Rome between October 2-3, 2024. These missions follow DAN AIR’s involvement in similar operations in 2023, evacuating people from Israel during the Gaza conflict.

The UK government requested two flights between Beirut and Birmingham, followed by Italy’s request for a Beirut-Rome flight. DAN AIR CEO Matt Ian David commended the airline’s crews for their swift and courageous response, emphasising the importance of safely transporting passengers caught in the conflict.

The airline’s scheduled flights from Bac?u remain unaffected, while the need for further humanitarian missions is expected to grow as evacuation requests increase.