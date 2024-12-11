DAN AIR celebrates one year at Bacau Airport with over 200,000 passengers and 96% on-time flights

DAN AIR, a 100% Romanian airline, marked its first anniversary of operations at “George Enescu” International Airport in Bacau on December 11, 2024. Over the past year, the airline transported 206,000 passengers to 13 European destinations across seven countries, including Belgium, Italy, Ireland, Spain, the UK, Germany, and France.

Key achievements include:

96% punctuality for flights, with only 1% experiencing delays over three hours.

Exclusive routes enhancing Bacau Airport’s connectivity.

Recognition through IOSA certification and IATA membership.

DAN AIR plans to expand its fleet and increase transport capacity, continuing its partnership with Bacau Airport. Passenger numbers surged in the year’s second half, reflecting growing demand.